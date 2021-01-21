Celeste Bright Wows In A Bustier Top & Semi-Sheer Panties

Celeste Bright brought even more heat to her feed in the most recent addition to her Instagram account. The model and social media influencer shared the image on January 20, and it saw her in another skin-baring ensemble.

The snap captured Celeste posing indoors. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in St. Barths, where she has been vacationing. Celeste sat on a couch and appeared to be on a boat, as the window at her back overlooked sparkly ocean waves. Celeste had one arm draped near her side and ran the other hand through her tresses. She parted her lips ever so slightly, meeting the lens of the camera with an alluring stare.

Celeste showed off her incredible figure in a mismatched set. On her upper half, she rocked a bright white number that enhanced her tan. The garment was constructed of a lacy fabric, and its bustier cut upped the ante even further. It was strapless, and its cups were decorated with a frilly fabric that helped to draw even more attention to her curves. The bottom of the piece cut off below her ribcage, and her rock-hard abs were in full view.

She teamed the look with a pair of green panties. The front of the lingerie item was made from a semi-sheer fabric that revealed a peek of her skin underneath. Celeste wore the thin straps high on her hips, highlighting her slim waist and midsection. The high cut of the panties also accentuated her svelte thighs.

The model kept her accessories simple, wearing only a pearl necklace with a gold accent on the front. She styled her long, blond locks with loose waves and a center part.

In the caption of the upload, Celeste shared with fans that she was just “chillen” when her friend ran up and snapped a photo. The update has been getting plenty of attention, with over 29,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Some social media users complimented the model on her amazing figure, while a few more gushed over her beauty.

“Just chillen lookin that fine my goodness,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Looking amazing babe and can we just point out those abs? You look fine hunny,” a second fan chimed in.

“You are amazing beautiful Barbie Doll end very sexy body,” a third wrote, adding a series of various emoji to the end of their comment.

“The most beautiful woman I hav had the pleasure of seeing,” one more added.