Former WWE Star Barbie Blank Struts Around In See-Through Bra & Tiny Shorts In Sexy Video

Barbie Blank, who WWE fans might remember as former superstar Kelly Kelly, took to Instagram this week and treated her 1.2 million followers to a video that saw her exude confidence and showcase her fashionable sensibilities. The former wrestler appeared to be going for the rock ‘n’ roll look for the occasion as well.

The first part of the video saw Blank standing in black sunglasses and a matching leather jacket, which she left open to expose her see-through underwear. She was getting ready to go for a walk outside.

In the next part of the clip, the blond bombshell game strutting out of a door, boasting a confident swagger. She wore some tiny black shorts and see-through tights that highlighted her enviable legs and figure. She topped off the attire with a pair of black heels.

The next part of the video saw Blank get close to the camera before taking her jacket off. This was followed by her standing at the edge of a rooftop with her leather slung over her shoulder, standing confidently with the sun-drenched cityscape visible in the background.

After that, she went for a walk across the rooftop in her bra, carrying her jacket over the shoulder. The footage ended with her strutting and providing a shot of her booty.

Blank’s fans responded positively to her upload as well. The clip has received over 13,000 likes in the hours that have passed since it hit the image-sharing platform. Many of her peers and supporters also made an appearance in the comments section with compliments and positive sentiments to share.

NXT’s McKenzie Mitchell made an appearance via her Instagram account and gushed over the former WWE alumni.

“Wow can I be you,” wrote the presenter.

Candice Michelle — who worked with Blank in WWE — also took to Instagram and praised her friend and former colleague.

“I will deal with all this hotness in Vegassss Baby,” she wrote.

“Okay Queen, I see you,” wrote another Instagrammer.

Blank has treated her audience to numerous hot uploads in recent times, most of which have seen her wear very little clothing. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently celebrated her birthday in a see-through bodysuit and suspenders, much to the delight of her followers.

The Inquisitr article also pointed out how she took to social media before that and treated her fans to a snap of her wearing a trenchcoat and not much else underneath it.