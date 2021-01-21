Nicky Gile Showcases Hourglass Figure & Pert Derrière In Sunny Yellow Bikini

While some parts of the world are dealing with wintry weather, Nicky Gile is keeping things hot on her Instagram page. The model shared a set of sizzling snaps that saw her flaunting her figure in a sunny yellow bikini while enjoying Miami temperatures.

Nicky’s swimsuit had polka dots all over it. The top had a low-cut neckline while the bottoms were a classic bikini style with thin straps sitting low on her hips.

The model styled her hair straight and accessorized with a belly piercing.

According to the geotag, Nicky was at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach when the snaps were taken. The post included four pictures. She posed on a balcony that overlooked the ocean, with palm trees standing tall on the other side of the railing and lounge chairs and umbrellas dotting the beach.

Nicky faced the camera in the first photo. She looked downward while resting her hands on the top of the railing. With one hip cocked to the side, she flaunted her hourglass shape and curvy hips. Sun hit the front of her body, highlighting her flat abs and ample chest.

The second frame was similar to the first. Nicky smiled as she looked away from the lens while showing off her fit physique.

In the third picture, the popular influencer gave her online audience a nice view of her booty. She stood with her hands on the rail while looking to one side as the sun hit her smooth skin. The ends of her hair hung near the arch of her back, drawing the eye to her derrière.

The final picture showed what Nicky was having for lunch. Several crab legs were sitting in a bowl of ice with a small cup of dip in the middle.

In the caption, the model mentioned what she was having for lunch.

Nicky’s followers appreciated the nice views and many took to the comments section to tell her so.

“Stunning lovely gorgeous girl,” wrote one user, adding a yellow heart and a heart-eye smiley face emoji to their message.

“You are so gorgeous in the picture,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Gorgeous nice bathing suit,” added a third fan with red heart emoji.

“Crab claws with a view. Doesn’t get better than that,” quipped a fourth follower.

Last month, Nicky shared an update that saw her looking smoking hot in a pink bikini. The flirty number had straps that wrapped around her midsection, highlighting her trim tummy.