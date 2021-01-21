Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Incredible ‘Wild Wild Waist’ In A Corset-Style Gown

Hollywood star Salma Hayek stunned her 17.1 million Instagram followers after posting a throwback shot in which she modeled a gorgeous gown while on the red carpet.

The dress was a hot pink hue that not only gave the photo a major pop of color but also complemented the Mexican-American actress’ sun-kissed skin. The dress featured cap sleeves and a low scooped neckline which showcased Salma’s collarbone and décolletage. One sleeve rested on her shoulder, while the other had fallen down slightly to create an off-the-shoulder silhouette. Stunning gold and other jewel-toned threads decorated the neckline in a design that added a luxurious accent to the look.

Beneath the bust, a corset-style panel with boning cinched at Salma’s midriff to accentuate her hourglass figure. Below, the gown flowed out into an A-line skirt which was once again decorated with the golden designs featured on the top.

Salma styled her long brunette locks into tight ringlets that cascaded down past her shoulders. A couple of escaped wisps of hair framed her face. She accessorized with a pair of gold chandelier earrings and a multi-chain bracelet on her right wrist.

The Beatriz at Dinner star posed for the photo by placing her arms at her side and facing the camera directly. She tilted her chin up and opened her mouth slightly in a sultry expression.

In a caption for the post, Salma revealed that she wore the dress to the premiere of her hit 1999 film Wild Wild West. She also highlighted a clever comment from a fan account, which played on the title of the film by writing that Salma had a “wild wild waist” in the photo.

Fans loved the shot and awarded the upload over 226,000 likes and more than 1,350 comments.

“You’re such an incredibly gorgeous lady,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment by adding a plethora of alternating heart-eye face symbols and kissing emoji.

“You are just as beautiful now as you were then. Even more so in my opinion,” raved a second.

“It’s not comprehendible how a human being can be so beautiful,” proclaimed a third admirer.

“This is how I know God is real lol… beauty at its finest,” joked a fourth devotee, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including three green hearts, a pair of eyes, and the besotted face symbol.

Salma wowed fans on social media earlier this week after posting a shot of herself meditating on the beach in a revealing black swim set, as was covered by The Inquisitr.