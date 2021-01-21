Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Sexy Workout Set

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 878,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of sexy snaps in which she rocked a workout set. The photos were captured in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha stood in front of what appeared to be a cafe or restaurant. Two patio chairs were visible directly behind her, and a stunning space with a charcoal gray exterior and tiled walls inside could be spotted in the background.

The focal point of the images, however, remained Tarsha’s flawless figure. She wore a set from the brand Bo and Tee, and she made sure to tag the company’s own Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption, in case her followers were interested in picking up the look.

Tarsha showcased her curves in a black sports bra with a simple yet sexy silhouette. The scooped neckline revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and the zipper extending all the way down the front of the garment drew even more attention to her chest. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders, flaunting her sculpted upper body, and the top ended a few inches below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach on display as well.

She paired the top with bottoms that clung to every inch of her thighs, a drawstring waist securing the garment. She held what appeared to be an iced coffee in her hands as she posed for the first shot, and added a few accessories to finish the look.

Around her neck, Tarsha wore a name plate necklace with her own name written in bold letters. She had a delicate ring on each hand, and a Louis Vuitton purse slung over her shoulder. Her long blond locks were pulled back in a messy up-do secured with a clip, a few strands remaining loose to frame her face as she gazed at something in the distance.

For the second shot, she looked right at the camera, and for the third, she opted to flash a radiant smile. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 13,400 likes as well as 94 comments within just three hours.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“Oh wow,” another chimed in, stunned by Tarsha’s beauty.

“Beautiful as always,” a third follower remarked.

“How are you so pretty,” yet another added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a post in which she rocked a stunning dress with a plunging neckline, cut-out details, and a vibrant orange hue that looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin. She enjoyed a beverage and appeared to be having a blast as she posed for the duo of snaps.