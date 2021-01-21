Former WWE Star Danielle Moinet Flaunts Her Cleavage While Rocking Black Lace Lingerie

Former WWE superstar Danielle Moinet, formerly known as Summer Rae in the wrestling-themed company, took to Instagram this week and teased her 1.7 followers with a stunning display. The wrestler-turned-model shared a selection of snaps with her fans, all of which showed her stripped down to her underwear.

The auburn-haired beauty stood in front of a white background, shielding the light from her eyes while flaunting her assets. Moinet wore a black lace bra that displayed an ample amount of cleavage for the occasion, much to the delight of her admirers.

Moinet struck similar poses for each upload, though she did alter them slightly for the sake of mixing it up. For the first pic, she tilted her head to the side and gazed into the camera with a mysterious gaze on her face. She also held up her arm to prevent the beams of light from blinding her.

The second snap saw her continue to shield her eyes, but she appeared to be staring at a closer distance. In the third photo, she held her left arm across her head, seemingly staring into the distance. The camera zoomed out for this one too, providing a clearer shot of Moinet’s toned physique.

In the accompanying caption, the former WWE star quoted lyrics from Manfred Mann’s “Blinded By the Light.” She claimed that the song was stuck in her head after seeing the pics.

Moinet’s fans were all in favor of the uploads as well. As of this writing, they have gained over 18,000 likes and counting. Many of her fans and peers also flocked to the comments section to praise the social media sensation.

“Hot Summer,” wrote one Instagram follower, emphasizing their compliment with some flame and smiley face emoji.

“Momma always told me not to look into the eyes of the sun. But Momma, that’s where the fun is,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“You are one amazing lady. Thank you for all that you do,” wrote another Instagram user.

Moinet has treated her audience to a series of sultry treats in recent times. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she sported an orange bikini and white sneakers while chilling in her garden a few days ago.

The former wrestler has been gone from WWE since 2017, but she’s continued to dazzle her admirers through her modeling career and social media posts since then. As The Inquisitr article pointed out, she has also teased a return to the squared circle in recent months.