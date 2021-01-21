Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Wears Nothing But Bubbles In Sizzling Bathtub Shots

The British model shared some 'bubbles of love' from the tub.

Alexina Graham engulfed her followers in “bubbles of love” for two stunning photos posted to her Instagram account this week. The British Victoria’s Secret Angel stunned in the January 19 upload as she stripped down and got soaking wet for a bubble bath.

The first shot showed the 30-year-old model side-on to the camera while covered in white foam and waist-deep in the water. She sat upright in the tub and gathered the bubbles in her hands, playfully blowing them away as she strategically positioned her arms to cover her bare chest.

Alexina’s stunning natural beauty did all the talking. Her skin glowed and she pushed her locks away from her face, her gorgeous signature bright red hair cascading down her back. She crossed her legs under the water and posed in a white tub surrounded by cream marble tiles.

In the second shot, the L’Oréal Paris ambassador flashed a big smile and showed off her pearly whites. She protected her modesty by covering her chest in bubbles and put both hands in front of her face to hide her eyes.

Alexina changed position slightly to face the camera, giving a glimpse of her décolletage, while the bubbles covered her body and stretched up her neck.

She added a red and pink heart emoji in the caption.

According to her geotag, she enjoyed bath time in Manhattan, New York, where she touched down earlier this month after spending the holidays in the U.K.

The comments section was flooded with praise for the supermodel.

“Beautiful inside out,” one person wrote.

“Love this beauty,” another commented alongside three double heart emoji.

“Putting some trust in that foam,” a third Instagram user teased.

“Goddess,” a fourth comment read alongside three orange hearts.

The snaps were popular with her 764,000 followers. The post has so far amassed more than 21,900 likes and over 119 comments.

Alexina gave fans a peek at what appeared to be her New York hotel room in another stunning upload earlier this month.

She rocked a white robe, which was open at the chest, while sitting on her bed as she chowed down on a large pepperoni pizza from a box which rested on her crossed legs. Alexina rocked a bun and asked her followers for TV show recommendations in the caption.

“Saturday.. [pizza] + [TV].. I just finished watching @prodigalsonfox and loved it. Anyone got any new series for me to watch?” she asked.