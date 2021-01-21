Tahlia Hall Wears Risqué Green Lingerie In New Instagram Post

Tahlia Hall teased her Instagram fans with a smoking-hot update today. In the most recent share, the Australian hottie showcased her incredibly toned physique and ample assets in a scandalous lingerie set.

The provocative snapshots captured the model posing indoors. She chose an area inside the living room that appeared to be near a window, providing ample natural light.

In the first snap, Tahlia lounged on the edge of the cushioned couch in her scanty intimates. She sat with her legs together and raised her left hand to brush back a section of hair. The babe gazed at the camera in front of her as she placed her right hand on her thigh. Her bombshell curves were illuminated by the sunlight, which made her sun-kissed skin appear radiant in the shot.

The second image showed Tahlia in a similar stance. This time, she moved her hand away from her face. She let her right arm hang at her side as she looked straight into the lens with a serious expression. The almost all-white interior of the place was a nice contrast to her tanned complexion.

Tahlia wore a green bra-and-panty combo which showcased her fantastic figure and ample assets. The bra featured balconette cups with scalloped edges, adding a romantic touch to the piece. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her décolletage, and the underwire enhanced her cleavage.

She sported matching panties with thin side straps and high cuts over her curvy hips.

Tahlia completed her look with a see-through robe in a color that matched her lingerie. It had a satin belt, which she tied into a bow around her midsection.

Tahlia left her platinum blond locks loose and parted in the middle. She opted for a straight hairstyle, letting the long strands fall over her shoulders, with the ends grazing her chest. She accessorized with a delicate necklace and several bracelets.

In the caption, Tahlia noted that she adored the color of her underwear set. She also revealed that her ensemble came from Fashion Nova and tagged the brand.

In less than a day, the new upload garnered more than 15,700 likes and over 210 comments. Many of her avid admirers wrote compliments about her body, and other followers praised her beauty. Countless other fans were left speechless, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts.

“I can see why. It looks good on you, especially with that hair!” a user wrote.

“You are so beautiful and sexy,” gushed another admirer.