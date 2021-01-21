Chrissy Teigen Is The Only Celebrity Joe Biden Has Followed On Twitter After A Four-Year Block By Donald Trump

Chrissy Teigen has the honor of being the only celebrity that President Joe Biden has so far followed on the social media platform Twitter.

The former model-turned-cookbook author and television personality has the distinction alongside White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon, Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, FLOTUS Jill Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and the government account of the White House.

This significance came after four years of being blocked by former President Donald Trump on the social media site.

On the day of his inauguration, Chrissy asked the then-incoming Commander-in-Chief for a follow in a tweet, seen here. She greeted Biden and asked for a follow after she explained her former situation with Trump.

Chrissy was in Washington D.C. for the festivities, along with her children Luna and Miles, and husband John Legend, who gave a memorable performance in front of the Lincoln Memorial of the 1965 Nina Simone classic “Feeling Good.” The song was originally written by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse for the 1964 musical, The Roar of the Greasepaint—The Smell of the Crowd.

She expressed her excitement on Twitter when she learned that Biden had followed her back.

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

“My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged,” she added as a follow-up comment and subsequently joked she should probably never tweet again.

Prior to this distinction, Chrissy was one in a long list of celebrities Trump blocked because he did not like what they had to say about how he performed his job. Those blocked included author Stephen King, Star Trek: The Next Generation actress Marina Sirtis, Jimmy Kimmel writer Bess Kalb, and journalist Lauren Wolfe, reported Wired.

In 2017, Chrissy tweeted that after nine years of sparring with the businessman and former reality television show host-turned-public servant, it took her writing “lol no one likes you” for her to be blocked.

Her followers responded to the exciting news.

“By transitive properties does that mean @potus follows me? @chrissyteigen follows me and potus follows her… so… math?” wrote one Twitter user.

“Living for you willing this into reality,” tweeted a second fan.

“Whew that’s some pressure,” a third social media user added on Twitter.

“I am so happy for you. I love good things for you,” tweeted a fourth person.