Chrissy Teigen Is The Only Celebrity Joe Biden Has Followed On Twitter After A Four Year Block By Donald Trump

Chrissy Teigen has the honor of being the only celebrity that President Joe Biden has followed on the social media platform Twitter.

The former model turned cookbook author and television personality has the distinction alongside White House Communications Director Bedingfield, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon, Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, FLOTUS Jill Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and the government account of the White House.

This significance came after four years of being blocked by former President Donald Trump on the sharing site.

On the day of his inauguration, Chrissy asked the then-incoming Commander-in-Chief for a follow in a passionate post seen here. She said hello to Biden and asked for a follow after she explained her former situation with Trump.

Chrissy was in Washington D.C. for the festivities with her children Luna and Miles and husband John Legend, who gave a memorable performance in front of the Lincoln Memorial of the 1965 Nina Simone classic, “Feeling Good.” The song was originally written by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse for the 1964 musical, The Roar Of The Greasepaint—The Smell Of The Crowd.

She expressed her thrill on the sharing site when she learned that Biden had followed her back.

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

She added in the comments section, “My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged” and subsequently said she should probably never tweet again.

Prior to this distinction, Chrissy was one of the long lists of celebrities Trump blocked because he did not like what they had to say about how he performed his job prior to the former president’s account suspension earlier this month. These included author Stephen King, Star Trek: The Next Generation actress Marina Sirtis, Jimmy Kimmel writer Bess Kalb, journalist Lauren Wolfe reported Wired.

In 2017, Chrissy said in a tweet posted here that after nine years of sparring with the businessman and former reality television show host turned public servant, it took her saying “lol no one likes you” for her to be blocked in 2017.

Her followers responded to the exciting news.

“By transitive properties does that mean POTUS follows me? Chrissy Teigen follows me and POTUS follows her… so… math?” wrote one Twitter user.

“Living for you willing this into reality,” penned a second fan.

“Whew, that’s some pressure,” claimed a third social media user.

“I am so happy for you. I love good things for you,” remarked a fourth fan.