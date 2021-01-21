Karina Ramos Sizzles In Semi-Sheer Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and judging from her most recent Instagram update, former Miss Costa Rica Karina Ramos is ready for it. She shared a series of snaps that saw her rocking a set of semi-sheer lingerie which did not leave much to the imagination.

The sexy set had gold embroidered floral details, adding a feminine vibe to it. The bra featured black straps that went over and under her breasts, and the flower embellishments covered part of the cups and straps. The panties had a bikini cut with two thin straps wrapping around her hips. The outfit also included a wide garter belt which also included the floral details and gold trim along the bottom edge. She added a green satin robe, which she wore loosely down her arms.

Karina styled her long tresses straight with a middle part.

For accessories, she went with a small pair of sparkly earrings.

The update consisted of three photos which captured Karina facing the camera. She posed in the corner of a room next to a window.

In the first picture, Karina rested one shoulder against the window while standing with one leg in front of the other. She looked off to one side, with her lips slightly parted. The pose showed off her hourglass figure as well as her shapely hips and thighs. The glass caught her reflection, giving her online audience another view of her striking and flirty look.

Karina smiled at the lens in the second frame. She held one hand near her shoulder while highlighting her ample chest and chiseled abs.

The final snap was similar to the second one. Karina gazed at the camera while holding both arms by her side. With one shoulder slightly raised and one leg forward, she accentuated her feminine curves.

In the caption, she wrote that online retailer Fashion Nova was keeping her supplied with plenty of Valentine’s Day outfits.

Most of the comments were written in Spanish, but a few of Karina’s English-speaking followers took some time to show the post some love.

“You look so beautiful,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” echoed a second follower, adding numerous emoji that included red hearts and roses.

“Absolutely incredible,” a third comment read.

“Unbelievable hotness,” wrote a fourth admirer, adding several flame emoji.

Earlier in the month, Karina shared an update that saw her going topless. She sported a tiny pair of black bikini bottoms while flaunting her sandy body as she posed in the ocean.