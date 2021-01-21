Karina Ramos Sizzles In Sheer Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and judging from her most recent Instagram update, former Miss Costa Rica Karina Ramos is ready for it. She shared a series of snaps that saw her rocking a set of sheer black lingerie that did not leave much to the imagination.

The sexy set had gold embroidered floral details, adding a feminine vibe to it. The bra featured black straps that went over and under her breasts, and the flower embellishments covered part of the cups and straps. The panties had a bikini cut with two thin straps wrapping around her hips. The outfit also included a wide garter belt that also included the floral details and gold trim along the bottom edge. She also sported a green satin robe, which she wore loosely around her elbows.

Karina styled her long tresses straight with a middle part.

For accessories, she went with a small pair of sparkly earrings.

The update consisted of three photos that captured Karina facing the camera. She posed in the corner of a room next to a window.

In the first picture, Karina leaned one shoulder against the window while standing with on leg in front of the other. She looked off to one side with her lips slightly parted. The pose showed off her hourglass figure as well as her shapely hips and thighs. The glass caught her reflection, giving her online audience another view of her striking the flirty pose.

Karina smiled at the lens in the second frame. She held one hand near her shoulder while showing off her ample chest and chiseled abs.

The final snap was similar to the second one. Karina gazed at the camera while holding both arms by her side. With one shoulder slightly raised and one leg forward, she accentuated her feminine curves.

In the caption, she wrote that online retailer Fashion Nova was keeping her supplied with plenty of Valentine outfits.

Most of the comments were written in Spanish, but a few of Karina’s English-speaking followers took some time to give the post some love.

“You look so beautiful,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” echoed a second follower, adding numerous emoji that included red hearts and roses.

“Absolutely incredible,” a third comment read.

“Unbelievable hotness,” wrote a fourth admirer, adding several flame emoji.

Earlier in the month, Karina shared an update that saw her going topless. She sported a tiny pair of black bikini bottoms while flaunting her sandy body while she posed in the ocean.