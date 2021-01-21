Tiffany Haddish, 41, Reveals Dramatic Body Transformation In Before And After Photos

The actress showed off her new body following a 30-day fitness program.

Tiffany Haddish revealed the dramatic results of her muscle building transformation in stunning before-and-after photos posted to her Instagram account this week. The 41-year-old wowed in the January 19 upload as she flaunted her toned figure after following a fitness program.

The photo on the left showed Tiffany in a black sports bra and matching skintight shorts as she stood in front of a white wall with yellow artwork hanging on it. The Girls Trip and Night School actress kept a very straight face, with her arms by her sides as she rocked a shaved head.

In the second shot, Tiffany showed off her obvious hard work. She looked a lot happier and flashed a smile while flaunting her seriously toned figure. The comedian rocked longer locks styled in a blunt bob under a thick headband as she tensed her biceps to reveal her muscular arms.

The star showcased her trim waist and flat tummy in high-waisted bottoms. Her abs were very visible, and she stood in front of a gray background and accessorized with a delicate gold chain necklace.

In the caption, she joked that she was ready to build muscle and shave her armpits. She also shared a code that allowed her 6.3 million followers to take advantage of the same program she used for half price. She added the hashtags “#sheready,” “#30daytransformationteam,” and “#strongbody.”

Tiffany tagged her location as Los Angeles, California, and the comments section was full of praise.

“Go sis U DID THAT!!!” one comment read alongside several fire emoji.

“Looking good girl,” another person wrote, adding four of the same symbols.

Other Instagram users were also quick to point out that Tiffany looked equally stunning in the before shot.

“Girl what were you working on sis? You look fine in both pictures,” one fan wrote.

“Uumm which is which! To me look good in both,” another comment read.

The upload proved popular with her online audience and racked up more than 231,500 likes and over 1,900 comments.

Tiffany previously spoke about her body transformation journey on Instagram in late November when she shared a mirror selfie. In that update, she posed in a black top and gray sweatpants while exposing her middle.

She told fans via the caption that she was three days in and already starting to see her abs, while her bra was a little loose.

“I am so excited #sheready for a KickA*s Body!” Tiffany wrote.