Kylie Jenner Poses In Her Luxurious Infinity Pool Wearing Tiny Beaded Bikini

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently took a trip to Mexico with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and has since returned back to Los Angeles, per The Daily Mail. For her most recent post, she enjoyed some time in her luxurious pool back home.

Jenner stunned in a skimpy black bikini top that featured large white beaded straps. The attire displayed her decolletage area as well as her stomach. She teamed the ensemble with what appeared to be matching bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion. Jenner accessorized herself with bracelets on each wrist, a watch, and rings while rocking pointy acrylic nails that were painted with a neon-colored polish. She rocked her long dark straight hair down with a middle part.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jenner was captured in her villa’s infinity pool from a higher angle. The reality star raised both hands to her chest and tilted her head up with her eyes closed. She looked over to her right and showed off her side profile.

In the next slide, Jenner was snapped standing up inside the pool with her hands placed on the edge. Her wet locks fell behind her shoulders while she gazed down. The photo showcased the breathtaking view the makeup guru had of the clear blue sky and ocean that looked like a postcard.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 8.4 million likes and over 23,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her impressive 210.9 million followers.

“Now that looks relaxing and fun!” one user wrote.

“Such a queen,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Sooooo beautiful, the most perfect woman in the world,” remarked a third fan.

“Beautiful mermaid on top of the world… Top class,” a fourth admirer commented.

Keeping fans up to date and having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the successful businesswoman. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cream-colored bandeau top with matching bottoms while on her Mexican vacation. Jenner opted for a thin silver chain belt around her waist and accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces, rings, and numerous bracelets. She let her long tresses drape behind her and posed in front of a plain white backdrop. Unsurprisingly, Jenner’s upload has been liked over 11.6 million times.