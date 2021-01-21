Jessica Nigri Showcases Cleavage In First New Instagram Post Of The Year

It may have taken close to a month, but cosplay model Jessica Nigri recently returned to Instagram to share new content with her 4.1 million followers, posting a photo where she showcased her assets in a casual, yet revealing outfit.

The post, which was shared on Wednesday evening, included two very similar photos, both of which featured Jessica wearing a black ensemble with a low neckline that put much of her ample chest on display. For the shoot, the model posed in a room with a white background, with what looked like several anime and manga posters stuck to the wall.

The cosplayer placed both her hands on each breast, further enhancing the swell of her cleavage. As the photos were cut off just below her chest, it wasn’t clear whether she was wearing a tank top or a dress, but the garment had thin straps that highlighted her shoulders.

Jessica wore her long blond hair down, allowing her locks to touch each of her hands as she shot an alluring glare at the camera in each of the snaps.

In the caption, Jessica admitted that she wasn’t aware she hadn’t shared anything on her Instagram feed since the start of the new year. She also asked her fans to describe the best food they have consumed in the first three weeks or so of 2021.

Since going live 12 hours ago, Jessica’s update has been quite the hit with her fan base, receiving more than 203,000 likes. Her admirers also dropped over 1,600 replies in the comments section, where, for the most part, they directly engaged with her caption and answered her question by talking about their favorite meals of the new year.

“A 24oz. RIb-Eye Medium Rare Steak with a double order of Garlic Fries with Ranch Dressing to dip them in and a couple of Jack Daniels & Cherry Dr. Pepper to wash it all down,” one person said, describing a particularly hearty meal.

“Breakfast for dinner featuring the most amazing artisan mustard and maple sausages,” a second fan recalled.

“Two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda,” a third follower joked, in reference to Big Smoke’s massive order in the 2004 video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Prior to the new upload, Jessica shared her last Instagram post on December 26, and it featured her flaunting her cleavage in a red babydoll and wishing her fans a happy holiday. That post can be viewed here.