TikTok Star Addison Rae, 20, Sizzles In Leopard-Print Bikini While Leaning Against A Tree

The social media star's bikini shot racked up over 3 million likes.

Addison Rae sizzled in a bold bikini for a gorgeous new shot posted to her Instagram account this week. The 20-year-old, who found fame with her TikTok dance videos, wowed in the January 20 upload as she leaned against a palm tree in a plunging top and matching sarong.

Addison rested her bare right arm against the bark as she gave the camera a sultry look with her lips slightly pursed. She wore her long, brunette hair down, and her locks perfectly framed her features in a center part as she flashed some skin outside during a sunny day.

Her two-piece was made up of a leopard-print bikini top that plunged low at the chest with a gap between the two pieces of material as she showed off her bare décolletage with thin straps over both shoulders. A matching string held it together, as Addison tied it into a bow that dangled over her toned tummy.

Addison stayed a little more covered on her bottom half. She wrapped a sarong in a very similar print around her hips and placed both hands in front of her torso to give a glimpse at her black-and-white cow-print manicure.

She showed off multiple accessories, including several rings, a silver bracelet, and a delicate gold chain necklace. The He’s All That actress also sported dangling earrings.

She appeared to pose in front of her home as a building with double doors and a large white pillar could be seen behind her alongside several tall trees.

Addison captioned the snap with a tiger emoji, while fans flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

“She is the most beautiful of all the Tiktokers,” one person wrote.

“YOURE GORGEOUS HELP,” another wrote in all caps.

“Prettiest girl ever,” a third person commented with a heart eye emoji.

“U LOOK SO GOOD,” another message in all caps read.

The upload proved a huge hit with her 34.5 million followers. It amassed more than 3.7 million likes and more than 16,100 comments in under 12 hours.

The star previously got sultry on social media earlier this month when she shared a series of photos of herself crouching down and posing up against a car.

Addison rocked a slinky pink silk dress and bent over a pink Tesla in high-heeled knee-high boots. She changed up her poses as she showed off the custom vehicle that matched her outfit while she stood on a hill that looked out over the city.