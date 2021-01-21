Ava Max Shows Off New Dark Hair Wearing Oversized Jumper & Long Socks: ‘That Female Vice President Energy’

Ava Max took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The singer takes an interest in fashion and is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform. For her most recent post, she wore a comfy number while making a political statement with her caption.

The “My Head & My Heart” hitmaker stunned in an oversized white knitted jumper with very loose-fitting long sleeves. The item of clothing featured a boat neckline and a large black graphic print across the front. Ava appeared to be wearing a black garment underneath that was visible from the top. She teamed the look with long socks of the same color and white sneakers. Ava accessorized herself with numerous rings and rocked acrylic nails that had the tips painted in black polish. She rose to fame with platinum blond hair that was short on one side and longer on the other. She still has the same hairstyle but has dyed her locks black.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ava was captured sitting down in front of a large window that had a beautiful view. She raised her left leg and rested one hand on her knee while gazing to her right with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, the MTV Europe Music Award winner leaned forward and gave the camera lens full eye contact.

In the third frame, Ava sported a similar pose but tilted her head up slightly while letting her locks drape in front of her shoulder.

In the fourth and final pic, the songstress looked down while lighting tugging at her hair.

For her caption, Ava stated she was giving “female Vice President” energy after Joe Biden’s inauguration.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 192,000 likes and over 2,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“YOU ARE GORGEOUS AVA!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You are so beautiful,” another person shared.

“You look stunning as always Ava,” remarked a third fan.

“The view from your house is magnificent,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ava. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she went braless underneath a basic black tank top. Ava wrapped herself up in a leather jacket, which she left hanging off both her shoulders and wore a necklace featuring a pendant that read “Max.”