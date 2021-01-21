‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Derynn Paige Shows Off Her Stunning Body In Peek-A-Boo Crop Top & Low Slung Pants

Derynn Paige, a star of MTV’s A Double Shot at Love, added a new and stunning photograph to her growing Instagram portfolio. The raven-haired stunner showed off her stunning body in a peek-a-boo cropped top and low-slung pants.

In her latest snapshot, the founder of the Goddess of Easton brand of lingerie and loungewear invited her followers to take a seat next to her as she hovered over a luxurious-looking club chair. The light-colored furniture looked inviting, with a rounded top and button detailing across the back. Dark wooden legs were the only striking color on the accent furniture. Two seats were positioned next to the other, and it was there that Derynn unveiled her latest fashion look.

She chose a white crop top that had black detailing. Thin black straps encircled her neckline and were connected to the material, which stretched across her full breasts. The bottom of her breasts was exposed, their heaviness lay against a thick strap in the same tone as the neckline which had the name of the brand Bamboo atop it.

On her hips, a strap peeked out above the waist of her pants, which teased fans as to what she had on underneath. Her bottoms were loose and long and appeared to be a soft material that billowed around her knees and ankles.

Derynn’s body seemed to have been enhanced with a dark tan that really stood out against the light material of the tank.

As a fashion accent, she painted both her fingers and toes a bright white color.

The only jewelry that was visible on the reality television star, who was last seen in the second season of Double Shot at love alongside Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadaganino, were a pair of large pearl post earrings.

Her dark tresses were worn in a casual manner, parted to one side, and blown out into soft waves that had a slight flip at the end.

In the comments section of the post, Derynn’s followers could not get over how gorgeous she appeared in the casual snap.

“Just wow, for your first guests you should bring out your cats,” joked one fan.

“You always slay it, no matter what you put on. I love this look,” claimed a second follower.

“Derynn, you are body goals, you look like a goddess, did you name your brand after yourself?” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Always looking like fire. What time and what channel? Never miss Derynn Paige TV!!” penned a fourth fan.