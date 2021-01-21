Ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Pulls Down Bikini In Sizzling Beach Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio gave fans a sultry look in a stunning new Instagram upload shared this week. In one of two gorgeous photos posted by her swimwear line, Gal Floripa, on January 20, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel pulled down the skinny straps of her bikini during a beach photo shoot.

The 39-year-old posed side on to the camera as she showed plenty of skin in front of a large palm leaf.

She rocked a skimpy bikini top with two sets of spaghetti straps that tied into a bow over her shoulder. She yanked down the strings on her left side so they rested on her bicep. Her lips were parted as her long, brunette hair was pushed to the side and fell over her right shoulder.

Her top was made up of a pink and white tie-dye print with a scalloped edge that sat low on her chest, revealing her tanned décolletage. It also highlighted her seriously slim waist as she flaunted her muscular torso.

In the second snap, Alessandra provided a better look at her fit figure. She stood facing the camera and showed off her matching skimpy bottoms in the same print. They sat well below her navel with ruched straps over both hips.

The Daddy’s Home actress again flashed her toned tummy as she placed her right arm above her head and squinted slightly while posing under a tree as her locks blew in the breeze.

The white sandy beach and ocean could be seen behind her alongside mountainous scenery and a boat out on the water.

In the caption, Gal Floripa confirmed via two hashtags that she wore the Sirena two-piece in the Ametista color. According to the geotag, the shoot took place in Alessandra’s home country of Brazil at Fasano Angra dos Reis.

Several fans made their thoughts known in the comments section.

“My goodness,” one person wrote alongside three heart eye faces.

“Beautiful,” another commented with a sparkle and pink heart.

“Linda demais,” a third wrote in Alessandra’s native language of Portuguese, which translates (via Google Translate) to “Very beautiful.”

The snap came after the supermodel previously got her girlfriends in on the swimwear action when she posted stunning photos of herself with her family and friends enjoying a vacation.

In one shot, she posed alongside Gal Floripa co-founder Gisele Coria and Brazil’s Next Top Model host Fernanda Motta as they all rocked skimpy white bikinis from the line.