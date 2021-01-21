Kylie Jenner Puts On A Fiery Display In Crop Top & Skims Hot Pants While Enjoying A Michelada

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is no stranger to regularly showing off her outfits and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

Jenner stunned in a basic black crop top that featured wide straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with white high-waisted hot pants that looked to be tight-fitted. Jenner rocked pointy acrylic nails and accessorized herself with necklaces, rings, and numerous bangles on each wrist. She styled her long dark hair down and pushed it over to one side.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jenner was captured from the waist-up in a room with white walls. She held up a clear glass of michelada while closing her eyes. The reality star posed fairly side-on and showcased her profile.

In the next slide, Jenner leaned forward and gazed up to her right with a mouth-open expression. She placed one hand on her upper thigh and let her locks drape over her left shoulder.

In the third frame, she gave the camera lens full eye-contact while sporting a similar stance.

In the sixth and final snap, the makeup guru took a selfie in the mirror with her phone from a low angle. Jenner tilted her head and appeared to be looking at herself in the reflection while taking the pic.

In the tags, she credited Kim Kardashian’s brand, Skims, for her bottoms.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 9.8 million likes and over 40,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her impressive 210.9 million followers.

“Kylie you’re so stunning!!!!!!” one user wrote.

“She woke up and chose inches,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“It’s the hair for me. I want,” remarked a third fan.

“God is a woman,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the successful businesswoman. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cream-colored bandeau top with matching bottoms. Jenner wrapped a thin silver chain belt around her waist and accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces, rings, and numerous bracelets. She left her long tresses down and posed in front of a plain white backdrop. Jenner captioned the two-photo upload with a Spanish caption that meant “sunny sun warm me a little” in English.