Qimmah Russo Flaunts Perky Cleavage & Insane Abs In Lavender & Mint Swimsuit

Qimmah flaunts her best assets in scanty swimsuit.

Qimmah Russo looked radiant in the two pics that she shared with her Instagram fans on Thursday morning. The fitness maven flaunted her incredible body on the beach to promote her 2021 calendar. She soon had her 1.7 million fans racing to view her latest offering and engage with her on the platform.

The brunette bombshell proudly flaunted her ripped physique. In the first photo, she stood on a beach with a pier behind her. The golden sand and blue skies created a perfect backdrop for her photoshoot. Qimmah stood in a three-quarter pose and gazed into the distance. She smiled broadly as she let her hands fall to her sides.

The shot was framed so that the model’s entire figure from the knee up, was put on display. Qimmah showcased her strong shoulders and arms, the thrust of her breasts, six-pack abs, and muscular thighs in the snap.

Qimmah switched it up in the second image. The personal trainer lifted her chin and played with her hair. She smiled, with her lips slightly parted, and narrowed her eyes for a sultry pose.

The fitness icon looked incredible in a swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her figure. The top half of the halter-style one-piece crossed at her neck and only covered her breasts, exposing her perky cleavage and chiseled abs.

The high-cut legs of the bathing suit put the curve of her hips and thick thighs on display. The garment also clung to her bodacious booty.

The colors of the swimwear were also unusual. The majority of the swimming costume was mint green, but the overlapping strip was a cool lavender. The colors contrasted with each other but complemented her deep, rich skin tone.

Qimmah parted her hair in the middle for a relaxed look. She then let her raven tresses tumble down her back and shoulders in casual disarray.

Her fans loved the offering and showered her with attention. Shortly after it went live, the post gained more than 47,000 likes and over 500 comments.

One fan lavished her with praise and gave some well-meaning advice to treasure the moment.

“Everything is about to bust out! You are at the top of your game… remember this moment,” they advised.

“You get better every year,” another raved.

“Body goals! You are every man’s dream. Damn woman!” one follower gushed.

A fourth Instagrammer paid her a sincere compliment.

“You look good. Keep it up, my friend,” they praised.

Just yesterday, the social media influencer also promoted her new calendar. She posted a video sharing snippets from the almanac, stating that she was an artist designing her biological vehicle.