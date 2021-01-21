Buxom Laci Kay Somers Flashes Major Cleavage In Unzipped Baby Blue Bodysuit

Laci Kay Somers shared a sexy new video with her 11 million followers in the early hours of Thursday morning. She rocked a plunging bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her svelte frame and put her major cleavage on show. The Instagram model struck a provocative pose while snapping a selfie, and sent her fans into a meltdown.

The buxom blonde amped up the sexy factor in her latest offering. In her caption, she shared that she was about to go live on her feed. The clip was filmed in a home gym as there was exercise equipment around the room. However, all eyes were on her as she played up her assets in the skimpy outfit.

In the beginning of the clip, Laci twirled her ash-blond hair between her fingers. The influencer was sitting on the armrest of a cream leather chair as she worked her magic on the camera. She pouted her lips while moving her head from side-to side.

Laci then stepped forward and turned up the sultry factor by looping her thumb behind her zip. She tugged at the leotard while parting her lips. She seemed to be enjoying herself as she stuck out her tongue and seductively winked at the camera. The model then caught her bottom lip with her pearly white teeth in the ultimate vixen pose.

Laci rocked a baby blue bodysuit that clung to her curvaceous figure like a skintight glove. The long-sleeved garment had a small collar and a zip along the front. The social media star pulled the zip halfway down her torso, exposing the lush curve of her breasts. The pale color of the garment also contrasted with her deeply bronzed skin.

The leotard boasted high-cut legs that put her hips and toned thighs on display. The cut of the garment also highlighted her petite waist, the jewel of her hourglass proportions.

Laci styled her platinum locks in a side part. Her thick, voluminous mane fell down her shoulders and back elegantly. As far as jewelry went, she rocked an eternity ring on her middle finger.

Shortly after she posted her offering, she was flooded with views, likes and comments. Her impressive stats indicate that Laci’s update has accumulated more than 68,000 views, 24,000 likes, and a slew of comments.

An admirer loved the hue that she was wearing.

“You look so stunning in that baby blue!” they raved and added heart-eyed emoji.

Another waxed lyrical.

“Just like a flower, your beauty radiates to the morning sun. To wake up every morning and to see your beautiful smile is perfection. You are fantastic. they gushed.