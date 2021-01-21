Kendall Jenner Heats Up Instagram In A Minuscule String Bikini & Orange Cowboy Hat

Kendall is on vacation in Mexico with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Kendall Jenner is the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to show off her bikini body on Instagram. The model and heated up her page with a series of photos on Wednesday that saw her showing some serious skin.

The 25-year-old did not provide a geotag in the upload, though The Daily Mail reported that she is currently vacationing in Mexico with her younger sister Kylie Jenner and their pal Stassie Karanikolaou. She shared a total of four snaps that were taken during the luxurious tropical getaway that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The first photo of the set was an artsy, aerial shot of the catwalk queen soaking up some sun by the pool. The refreshing water was just feet away from her as she stretched out across an orange lounge chair with a book sitting at her side. She was suited up in a scanty swimsuit that left little to the imagination, which she teamed with a vibrant orange cowboy hat that provided her some shade from the golden sun.

Kendall moved inside to a bright yellow room in the second image of the upload, where she was seen sitting on a large couch covered in several pillows. She sipped on what appeared to be a margarita as the moment was snapped, and had a delicious snack of tortilla chips and guacamole sitting on a wooden coffee table in front of her.

The beauty shared a sizzling selfie in the update as well that gave her 148 million followers the ultimate look at her skimpy bikini, which included a patterned halter-style top that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. A dangling gold charm hung in between its triangle-shaped cups, further accentuating the busty display.

The same gold hardware hung from the thin straps of her bikini bottoms, drawing attention to her killer curves. Fans were also treated to a look at her flat tummy and long, lean legs, much to their delight.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star concluded the post with another snap of her relaxing by the pool.

As with most updates on her Instagram page, Kendall’s latest upload was flooded with love from her family, friends, and fans.

“You are paradise! No matter where you go paradise followers,” her older sister Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments section.

“Cute hat!!!!!!” quipped her mother, Kris Jenner.

“Cowboy kenny my fav kenny!” a third follower remarked.

“Omg looking bomb,” added a fourth fan.

The post has also been awarded nearly 5 million likes after just nine hours of going live.