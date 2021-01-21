Iggy Azalea Sizzles In A Skimpy Blue Top That Reveals A Serious Amount Of Underboob

Rapper Iggy Azalea tantalized her 14.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling duo of snaps in which she flaunted her enviable figure in a skimpy blue top.

Iggy posed in front of a plain white wall, and the setting sun cast a gorgeous glow over the entire shot. Iggy’s shirt appeared to have been crafted of a silky material that had a slight sheen to it, and the fabric stretched over her chest. She went braless underneath the revealing top, which had thin spaghetti straps that extended over her shoulders and another set of straps that criss-crossed the sides of her torso, baring even more skin

The look had a cowl neckline that showed off just the slightest hint of cleavage, and her ample assets threatened to spill out of the shirt. The blue tank showed off a tantalizing amount of underboob and sideboob as she posed in the stunning look.

The cropped shirt ended an inch or so above her belly button, leaving a sliver of her toned abdomen exposed. She paired the top with jeans that were slung low on her hips.

Iggy kept the look simple, wearing a pearl necklace as her only accessory. Her platinum blond locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail with a chunk of hair wrapped around the base, though she kept two large strands loose to frame her stunning features.

She gazed seductively at the camera through lidded eyes, her flawless skin illuminated by the sunlight.

She switched up her pose only slightly for the second image, closing her eyes as she basked in the glow of the setting sun. She had one hand extended towards the corner of the frame, suggesting that the photo may have been taken by Iggy herself.

Her followers absolutely loved the sexy share, and the post received over 423,400 likes within just two hours of going live. It also racked up 3,205 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“THE SERVE OF THE CENTURY,” one fan wrote, loving the look.

“You are so beautiful,” another follower commented, including two heart eyes emoji in the remark.

“This eyeliner is giving me Iggy 2011 vibes. And I’m LOVING it,” a third fan chimed in.

“Queen,” yet another added, followed by a flame emoji.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Iggy shared a post in which she rocked a similar hairstyle, although her ensemble was different. She flaunted her hourglass curves in a blue bralette and matching underwear, and layered a semi-sheer white T-Shirt over the lingerie for a steamy outfit.