Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Needs Space

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 21, tease that Abby loses it for a bit as she works to come to terms with her infertility, and she takes some space. Her family rallies around her as she adjusts to a new vision of her future. Elsewhere, Jack provides a shoulder for Traci to cry on as she relives her pain at losing her only child, Colleen. They also discuss the pain their niece is dealing with.

Victor (Eric Braeden) remains firmly in Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) corner after she gets devastating fertility news, according to SheKnows Soaps. After she got her diagnosis, Victor swooped in with a specialist to give a second opinion. Unfortunately, the specialist’s prognosis was no different than Abby’s first doctor’s. Her uterus had too much scarring from her previous miscarriage, so a fertilized egg cannot implant. That means that she and Chance (Donny Boaz) cannot have a big family in the way they initially planned.

Abby is heartbroken by the news, and although Chance is being wonderful to her, she has horrible daydreams that he blames her. The scenes she imagines continue to torture Abby as she grieves her unexpected loss. It’s all too much for her, and she needs to get away. Victor stops by, and he and Chance have a long talk about the whole situation. Both men are committed to ensuring Abby is okay.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Strangely, Abby chooses to go to The Grand Phoenix to get away from everything for a bit, which leads to an odd encounter with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Victor manages to find his daughter and gets her to agree to go back home to Chance. Victor vows to do whatever he can to ensure that Abby and Chance have the family they dreamed of having.

Traci (Beth Maitland) is the heart of the Abbotts, and she can’t keep the news of Abby’s heartache from Jack (Peter Bergman). They discuss the situation, and Jack is worried for his niece. Traci finds herself quite melancholy during their discussion. She misses her daughter Colleen. Traci confesses to her brother that the only thing she really wants is to have her daughter back, which of course, cannot happen. Jack sympathizes with his sister’s unending pain. Traci has never been the same since losing Colleen, and it is something that will continue to hurt all the rest of her days, which is part of what makes her so valuable to her people and helping keep the Abbotts grounded.