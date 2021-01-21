Rihanna Takes Out The Trash In Black Panties & Celebrates The Beginning Of Joe Biden’s Presidency

Rihanna's outfit included a message about racism.

Rihanna stepped outside in her skivvies to take out the garbage for a fierce photo op. The recording artist’s latest saucy Instagram share also included a message for America’s new president.

RiRi seemed to extend an offer to aid President Joe Biden as he begins governing the country. Based on the T-shirt that she was wearing in the pic that she posted, she would specifically like to help him combat racism. White block lettering on the front of the dark blue garment read, “End racism by any means necessary.” The name of the record label “Nemesis Records” was printed underneath the call for change. According to GQ, the statement-making piece was a vintage tee that was produced by the label decades ago.

Rihanna coupled the shirt with a pair of black panties that featured lace accents. The Savage X Fenty founder wore her top partially tucked into her undies’ waistband to show them off. She accentuated the toned condition of her legs by rocking fuchsia mule sandals with stiletto heels. The shoes also boasted square open toes that displayed the contrasting light blue polish on her toenails. She had on sheer dark pantyhose that gave her stems a subtle sheen, while her arms were covered with black leather gloves. Her long armwear featured flashy silver details.

Rihanna’s bling included two coordinating jewel-encrusted choker necklaces and a pair of anklets on her right ankle. She further accessorized with black sunglasses. Her hair was pulled back, and her dark locks blended in with the inky night sky behind her.

A camera’s flash lit up her surroundings, which included a few cacti, a succulent plant, and a flowering bush covered with pretty purple blossoms. In each hand, she held a garbage bag. The camera captured her slinging one of the half-full bags up behind her right shoulder.

The “Work” songstress used a hashtag to acknowledge the United States’ new president.

So far, Rihanna’s post has racked up over 2.8 million likes and over 20,000 comments.

“Yes! Taking out the trash,” read one message from a fan.

“Now that’s iconic,” another admirer wrote.

A number of RiRi’s followers also begged her to release some new music during Biden’s term.

“Help by releasing the album,” suggested one person.

“Also ma’am since he’s gone you gone drop the album in the Biden presidency?” another comment read.

Rihanna’s fans often use her Instagram posts to ask her if she’s been hitting the recording studio, and some of her followers weren’t thrilled when she responded to one of their record requests earlier this month. After someone suggested that her New Year’s resolution should be to drop a new album, she clapped back by telling the fan to “grow up.”