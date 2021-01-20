Andreane Chamberland Uses Nothing More Than Her Hair To Cover Up While Wearing A Pink Thong And Baseball Cap

Instagram model Andreane Chamberland has teased her 557,000 followers with her latest tantalizing post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 20, saw the celebrity wearing nothing more than a baseball cap and skimpy thong as she posed with a skateboard.

Standing in front of a gray brick house, Andreane wore a pale pink thong with delicate white edging. The narrow straps sat high on her smooth hips and complimented her tanned complexion. A thin tan-line could also be seen directly below the straps.

The model stood with her legs spread and her hands behind her back as she held onto the skateboard. This thrust her chest forward but, luckily, her long blond locks cascaded down over her shoulders and covered her assets. However, plenty of her cleavage was still on display between the strands of hair.

On her head, she wore a baseball cap in a shade that matched her briefs. A navy blue-and-white band was also evident as Andreane gave just the hint of a smile for her avid fanbase.

Around her neck, the Instagram sensation wore a silver chain with a crescent moon pendant. This item of jewelry appeared to be a favorite piece as it was often present in her updates.

Behind the model, was a stone staircase with iron railings that were painted white. This led up to a balcony that was also enclosed in the same wrought iron.

Andreane’s followers eagerly responded after she posted the image. Within four hours, the photo had already racked up 15,500 likes and more than 450 comments from her enthused fans.

“She’s saucy,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Hot skatergirl,” a fan declared.

“Just love your vibe and positivity girl!! Keep on doing your thing,” another user gushed.

“Pretty in pink,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a couple of hearts to the end of their statement.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words as a way to show their appreciation for the saucy image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, drooling and tongue-hanging-out emoji also got a lot of attention in the comments section as well.

Andreane often shares risqué snaps to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she shared a shot of herself removing her top. The angle of the camera meant that nothing untoward was shown in the pic. However, a laptop showing a Harry Potter movie indicated that the wizard certainly got more than he bargained for.