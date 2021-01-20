Donald Trump Will Be Sworn In As President In ‘Ancient Time’ In March, Supporter Claims

Although Joe Biden was sworn in as leader of the United States on Wednesday, not all of Donald Trump’s supporters have given up hope. In video footage posted in a Twitter thread by live streamer Andrew Kimmel, one supporter argued that the real estate mogul is not done and pointed to Exodus Chapter 14 in the Old Testament.

“The Egyptians, which was a Communist regime, was chasing the Israelites and Moses,” he said. “They came right to the edge of the Red Sea, they had nowhere to go, Moses didn’t know what was gonna happen. Then God said ‘Stick out your staff’ over the Red Sea,’ and he did, and the Red Sea parted. So that’s exactly what’s going to happen here.”

According to the supporter, Trump will be sworn in as head of state in March.

“March 4th is the ancient time of the swearing-in of the President of the United States, so I think it’s safe to say that on that day, Donald Trump will be sworn in.”

The same supporter said he was present at the storming of the U.S. Capitol and speculated that the riots were an “inside job” crafted by Antifa to undermine the former president and his supporters.

According to NBC News, Biden’s inauguration has left many supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory reeling and looking for answers. The publication claimed that some adherents of the hypothesis believe that the inauguration was a “trap” set by Trump that would lead to Democrats being rounded up and executed while the real estate mogul remained in the White House.

Per Global News, adherents of the movement believe that a top government agent, Q, was doing God’s work by aiding Trump to rid the government of cannibalistic pedophiles in preparation for a day called the Great Awakening — when the former president’s villains would be vanquished and he would be inaugurated for a second term. The publication underlined that the theory has touched on topics ranging from Jeffrey Epstein and vaccines to lizard people.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Travis View, who debunks conspiracies on his podcast QAnon Anonymous, claimed that many of the influencers who profited off of the movement are now in a difficult position in the face of the disillusionment and anger of the theory’s supporters

Ron Watkins, the former administrator for the message board 8kun who promoted the hypothesis — and some believed was, in fact, Q — notably told his followers on Wednesday to return to their lives.

Ron Watkins, the former 8kun admin who helped keep QAnon afloat for years (and who some suspected of being Q himself), is throwing in the towel. pic.twitter.com/HJdBrOexO2 — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) January 20, 2021

In a post on Medium, game designer Reed Berkowitz argued that QAnon is akin to an augmented reality game that rewards players for performing complex mental tasks and linking together clues discovered from both the real world and other conspiracies.