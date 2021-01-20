Natalie Roser Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Lingerie Set For Sizzling New Video

Australian fashion model Natalie Roser stunned thousands of Instagram users around the world on Wednesday, January 20, after she shared a sizzling-hot new video that displayed her fit figure.

The 29-year-old beauty, who is currently signed to Wilhelmina Models, recorded herself in the mirror with her cellphone. She appeared to be in a bathroom for the footage, which was paired to the song “Easy” by DaniLeigh, as she moved through a number of sexy gestures.

Natalie stood with the front of her body facing the mirror as she popped one hip out and flipped her hair back. She then rotated her figure slightly to the left and propped her derriere out to showcase her curvy body. In another part of the reel, she tugged on her bottoms as she smiled widely, emitting a flirtatious, yet sultry energy.

Her long highlighted blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell around her back and shoulders. In true model fashion, she rocked her nails short and natural.

Natalie showcased her enviable form in a minuscule brown bralette-and-panty set from Rose and Bare, an Australian-based intimates brand. Her front-closure top featured adjustable shoulder straps, an adjustable back strap, lace detailing and gold tone hardware. The garment’s unpadded cups tightly hugged her assets while they revealed a great deal of cleavage and a hint of underboob.

The set’s matching thong bottoms also provided just minimal coverage as they highlighted her pert booty and curvy hips. Their thin high-rise sides, which featured gold accents, further drew the eye to her slim waist.

In the post’s caption, she reminded her fans that Valentine’s Day was approaching and suggested perhaps they purchase some pieces from Rose and Bare.

The attention-grabbing clip quickly became a hit with social media users as it garnered more than 51,000 views and 6,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Nearly 200 fans also took to the comments section to shower Natalie with compliments on her form, beauty, and undergarments.

“Outstanding, so gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Stunning gorgeous goddess,” a second fan added, filling their comment with a series of kissing-face emoji.

“You are a physically beautiful woman but that is subjective. Your smile is what really makes me fall in love. Greetings,” a third admirer asserted, following with rose symbols.

“My goodness, this little sweetie gets hotter every day,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The stunner has dazzled her 1.3 million Instagram followers on numerous occasions this week. Just on January 19, she shared a post that showed her in a tiny bikini and unbuttoned daisy dukes.