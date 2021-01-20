Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Red Satin Mini Dress: ‘Feeling Elegant’

Instagram model Laurence Bédard wowed her 2.9 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 20, showed the celebrity wearing a stunning satin mini dress as she sat in a chair, In the caption, she declared that she was “feeling elegant” in the stunning Fashion Nova outfit.

Sitting on a green padded seat, Laurence stretched one long leg out to show off her shapely calf and thigh. She wore a red dress that featured shoestring straps that tied at the back. The straight neckline scooped down and showed off just the hint of her cleavage as she dipped her chin demurely and looked at the floor. Arching her back slightly as she leaned forward, the skirt only barely covered her pert derriere.

On her feet, she wore black-soled strappy sandals with a clear plastic heel. Thin straps wrapped around her ankles and calves before tying in a bow at the top.

Laurence’s brunette locks were parted to the side and styled in her normal sleek bob.

In the background, a stylish clear glass lamp could be seen. It had a long gold stand and was elegantly arched behind the model and in front of a large window. A white-painted wood-paneled wall ran along one side and an off-white padded leather settee filled the left-hand side of the shot. Finally, a small potted plant could be seen peeking out from behind the chair on which the Instagram sensation sat.

Laurence’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within only five hours, the photo had already gathered 41,100 likes and more than 400 comments from her adoring fans.

“Super gorgeous legs very pretty shoes,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Flawless baby,” a fan declared.

“Truly Breathtaking,” another user remarked.

“You are a really very beautiful woman,” a fourth person gushed, also adding several rows of their favorite emoji in order to show their appreciation.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most used icons appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, the kissing emoji proved to be popular as well.

Laurence often puts her flawless figure on display when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off while wearing a zebra-print set. The long-sleeved crop top accentuated her ample cleavage and the mini skirt clung to her toned hips, much to the delight of her avid supporters.