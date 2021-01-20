Alexa Dellanos Rocks Impossibly Tiny Bikini Top While Sitting In The Car: ‘Get In, We’re Going Shopping’

Alexa Dellanos knows that two is better than one. The model dazzled her 2.5 million Instagram followers with a duo of new posts on Wednesday, the most recent of which saw her putting on a busty display for a relaxing day of shopping.

Alexa’s second post of the day kicked off with a shot of her sitting in the driver’s seat of a fiery red sports car. She rested one hand on the steering wheel while propping her other arm on the side of the door and staring down the camera with an alluring gaze. She geotagged Miami, Florida as her location, and beckoned her fans to “get in” and join for her some retail therapy in the caption.

As for her look for the excursion, the blond went full bombshell as she sported a tiny bikini top that let it all hang out. The baby pink number boasted a set of triangle cups that covered up only what was necessary of her voluptuous bosom, exposing an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob along the way.

She teamed the scanty swimwear with a pair of matching sweatpants, which she shared a better look at in the second slide of the post. The image captured Alexa rocking the coordinated ensemble while standing in the middle of a brick pathway and gazing over her shoulder through a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Alexa tucked her hands into the pockets of her joggers as she worked the camera, which were slightly baggy but still able to emphasize her bodacious curves. They also cinched tightly around her navel, helping to accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. Fans also got a glimpse of the model’s ample underboob in the sizzling snap, sending temperatures soaring even higher on her feed.

The final slide of the triple-pic update caught the social media star posing with her backside to the camera as she leaned up against the side of her sleek ride. The view showcased her round derriere and shapely thighs, further highlighted by the clinginess of her fitted pants. Another peek at her buxom bust could also be seen that gave the image a seductive vibe.

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for fans to flood the comments section with love for Alexa’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Incredibly beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Very pretty and with a great body,” praised another fan.

“Perfect. I’m coming to Miami next week, better pick me up like this,” a third follower quipped.

“Flawless,” added a fourth admirer.

The update has also racked up likes in the short period of time.