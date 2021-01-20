Niece Waidhofer Stuns In Strappy Black Lingerie: ‘You Following Me To The Bed Or…?’

On Wednesday, January 20, American model Niece Waidhofer made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photo showed the 30-year-old standing in what appears to be her bedroom. A personalized sign hanging above the bed can be seen in the background. Sunlight also streamed through the sizable window behind her.

Niece posed in a way that looked as though she was walking toward the camera. She lifted up her hand, making a beckoning gesture with her forefinger. The model ran her tongue across her teeth, as she looked directly at the camera lens.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a strappy black teddy with garter straps that left little to the imagination. It also looked as though she was wearing stockings. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. In addition, the color of the lingerie beautifully complemented her skin tone. The raven-haired beauty wore her long locks down in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation tantalized her followers by seemingly inviting them into her bed. She did humorously note, however, that the “aforementioned bed” is not clean and refused to “accept any responsibility at all” for it.

The provocative picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 140,000 likes. Quite a few of Niece’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow so beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eye and a black heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are looking so gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“That outfit looks amazing on you,” remarked another admirer.

“You [are] the finest woman on the internet!!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Niece has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a sports bra and tiny gray shorts. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.