Meredith Mickelson Shows Off Her ‘Sandy’ Cheeks At The Beach In Matching Bikini

Meredith Mickelson took to Instagram to give fans another update. The model is known for her striking good looks and made sure her latest post didn’t go unnoticed by her followers.

Mickelson stunned in a sand-colored bikini top that displayed her decolletage. She teamed the ensemble with matching high-waisted bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion. Mickelson accessorized herself with bracelets and a couple of small stud earrings. She kept her nails short for the occasion and slicked back her wet blond hair. Mickelson is a fan of body art and showed off the small tattoos inked on her right arm. According to The Fact Ninja, they are in Chinese characters.

The 21-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed on her knees on the sand at a beach location. Mickelson was captured from behind while gazing to the left, showcasing her side profile and her booty that was covered in sand. She placed her fingers in the ground and appeared to be enjoying her beautiful surroundings.

In the next slide, Mickelson was snapped standing in the water while a wave had just splashed her. She looked directly over her shoulder at the camera lens and linked her hands together.

In the third and final frame, Mickelson was photographed in front of a breathtaking yellow and blue sunset. She was caught in full profile and showed off her tall physique.

In the tags, Mickelson credited the designer Devon Windsor Swim for her attire and Adam Kudeimati for taking the photos.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 12,000 and many comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

“It’s your world, and I’m just living in it,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Damn I love that beautiful body,” another person shared.

“Oh she’s on fire, beautiful baby,” remarked a third fan.

“Girl, give us a booty workout!” a fourth admirer commented.

