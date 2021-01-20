Hilde Osland Shows Off Her Cleavage In A Breathtaking Beach Photoshoot

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her 3.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous quartet of snaps taken on the beach. In the caption, Hilde mentioned the photos were captured in western Australia.

The swimsuit she wore was from the brand boohoo, whose Instagram page she tagged in the first image as well as in the caption. Her swimwear top was a strapless style that left little to the imagination, with the neckline placing a serious amount of cleavage on display. The garment was crafted from a vibrant green material with a white print, and the pattern looked beautiful against her sun-kissed skin.

Only the sides of her swimsuit bottoms were visible, the string tied over her hips peeking over the semi-sheer white cover-up that draped across her shapely rear and over the sand. The sun was setting at the moment the photo was taken, casting a breathtaking glow over the entire scene, the sky lit up with an orange hue that shone over the water as well.

Hilde was on her knees in the sand, and she kept her gaze focused on something in the distance while she posed. She added a few accessories to her swimwear, including two gold chain necklaces of different lengths, a thin bangle bracelet, earrings, and a pale pink headband that was positioned atop her long blond locks.

The second image was taken from a closer perspective, and Hilde turned her attention to the camera, her lips parted in a soft smile as the wind blew strands of her silky tresses across her face. Her body was angled slightly in the third shot, and the perspective highlighted her growing baby bump.

In the fourth and final share of the series, she rested one hand on her thigh while she brought her other hand up to her effortlessly tousled hair as she gaze out at the water.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 44,900 likes in just seven hours, as well as 514 comments from her audience.

“Omg wow,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“What a beautiful lady,” another follower commented.

“You are so hot,” a third fan remarked.

“Glowing more than ever you look amazing,” yet another chimed in.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde shared a sizzling shot in which she wore a vibrant teal lingerie set. The picture was taken in her bedroom, with white linens covering her bed, and she placed both hands on her abdomen as she flaunted her expanding belly.