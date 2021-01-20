Ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Helena Christensen, 52, Flaunts Ageless Figure In Yellow Swimsuit

Helena Christensen stunned many of her 777,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, January 20, with her most recent post. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to upload a photo that saw her smoldering in a stunning swimsuit that put her ageless figure on full display.

The Danish supermodel included two pictures in her slideshow. The first captured Christensen leaning against the frame of an open door and next to a lace curtain-like panel that partially blocked the room behind her. She placed her elbow on the structure, resting her head on her hand as she looked at a point in the distance.

The second snap showed an elegant bedroom shot in low light, which allowed Christensen to capture her silhouette on the wall.

Christensen rocked a yellow one-piece bathing suit that added a pop of color to the artistic photo. It had a straight-cut neckline that sat low, teasing a bit of her cleavage. Large cutouts on the either side exposed her slender waist. The high-cut sides helped to further elongate her long legs.

Christensen wore her dark hair pulled back and bangs swept to the sides.

The post proved to be a hit with Christensen’s fans. With half a day of going live, the post has attracted about 12,000 likes and more than 120 comments.

They used the comments section space to share their thoughts about the picture, commenting on Christensen’s outfit and her special flair for decor.

“I have no idea how you are able to leave your home every day. I would just want to stay there forever. It would feed my soul,” one user wrote.

“Luvvvv your bathers [green swimsuit emoji] [yellow heart]… and your cheery sunlit room and those cushions,” added another one of her fans.

“I love your room here (the colours). It’s fabulous, and the bedspread is divine, and it could just be the lighting – but the cushions MATCH! Yay!” replied a third follower.

“OMG I AM SO IN LOVE WITH ALL OF YOUR POSTS. YOU ARE SO AESTHETIC,” chimed in a fourth fan.

This isn’t the first time Christensen treats her fans to snippets of herself clad in swimsuits. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she did it again earlier this month, when she posted a video in which she was seen taking a dip in an icy river. She was dressed in a white one-piece featuring a low-cut neckline and thin strings that stretched over her shoulders. The photographer shot her from a distance as she lowered into the muddy water.