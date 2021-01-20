Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Shoots Straight With Finn

Thursday’s spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be caught between a rock and a hard place when her boyfriend asks her an impossible question. Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wants to know who she wants her baby daddy to be.

Steffy doesn’t know how to answer him. According to the daily spoilers, Finn wants to know what to expect and asks her a hard question to prepare himself for the worst.

Finn Wants The Truth

Finn and Steffy are having a heart-to-heart at the office. The doctor is wearing his heart on his sleeve because he would love to be the father of Steffy’s baby. He has always been vocal about his desire to have a child in the future, but never under such circumstances. The video below clearly shows how he longs to be a dad.

The physician shared that even if Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is biologically the father, he would still support her. He understood that it would bind Liam and Steffy even closer because they already have a daughter together. However, he wouldn’t abandon her when she needed him the most because it wasn’t a deal-breaker for him.

However, Finn still wants to know if she wants him or Liam to be the father, per SheKnows Soaps. It appears as if he wants to know if Steffy sees a future with him or if she’s pining for her ex-husband.

Steffy Shoots Straight

Steffy will be truthful with Finn because she has no reason to lie to him. He has already reassured her that he will be with her no matter what, and she knows that he loves her.

If she wants Liam to be the sperm donor, it could indicate that she wants her children to be full siblings. She and Liam also share a rich history, and he has proven himself to be a caring dad. She knows that Liam’s a sure bet, as far as his fathering skills go, and that he will love their child. However, Liam is married to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and wants to continue raising his family with the blonde.

On the other hand, it would make more sense if she wants Finn to be the baby daddy. They are currently in a relationship, and he has helped her through so many challenges already. She knows that he is ready for a family and didn’t run away when she told him that she had cheated on him. Steffy also knows that Finn wants to be a dad, and he would be overjoyed if the infant was his.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will soon request a paternity test, and the real daddy will be revealed.