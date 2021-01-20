‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Shocker: Elena And Devon Reconnect

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things between Elena and Nate will likely go downhill as she reconnects with Devon. Actor Bryton James previewed the big storyline with Soap Opera Digest recently.

Devon received a package at the clinic, and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) decided to deliver it to him despite a dangerous ice storm looming in Genoa City. She shows up at Devon’s penthouse, and it’s the first time they are alone together there since Elena lived there while they were dating. The moment is slightly awkward but not terribly uncomfortable. They both still have feelings for each other, even though it seems that Elena has finally moved on with Nate (Sean Dominic).

Devon asks her to stay and ride out the storm so that she’ll be safe. He surprises her by asking when she began to have feelings for Nate. He needs closure and feels surprised that he managed to miss the signs of growing affection between his cousin and his girlfriend. Elena notes that she never had any feelings for the doctor while she was with Devon. She didn’t sleep with her boyfriend’s cousin out of revenge. Elena truly felt neglected and threatened by Devon growing closer to his late wife’s twin, Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

Sonja Flemming / CBS

“For the first time, Devon really does see the depth of how he was making Elena feel. He knew she was uncomfortable with him helping Amanda, but he didn’t realize how detrimental it was to his relationship. He was being selfish by being there for somebody else other than Elena. Now it’s making sense to Devon why she made that kind of mistake with Nate. It’s an eye-opening moment for Devon, and it finally gives him clarity and understanding of why he was hurt so badly,” said James.

As they talk, he reaches out and touches Elena’s face, and the former couple falls into a passionate kiss. He still loves Elena, and he wants to feel that connection with her again. He is surprised to realize how much his own actions played a role in them falling apart. Even though she and Nate are moving forward, it seems that she also still loves Devon despite his growing closeness with Amanda.

“However, there are a lot of directions this could still go, and there’ in store for some ups and downs,” the actor noted.

One simple kiss during an ice storm doesn’t mean that this couple will get back together for good, but if they do, it’s bound to cause some trouble in the Winters family.