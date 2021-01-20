Celeste Bright Stuns Fans In Green Crocheted Bikini Top And Skimpy Bottoms

Celeste Bright tantalized her 742,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, January 20, when she shared a smoldering new post. The blond bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a snapshot of herself clad in a stylish mismatched swimsuit that put her enviable body and curves front and center.

The photo showed the Instagram model leaning against the frame of an open door, capturing a dining room in the background. The photographer shot Bright from the hips up as she glanced into the camera with soft eyes and lips parted. She held a bottle of collagen water in one hand while allowing the other arm to rest alongside her body.

She wore a dark green bikini top featuring a solid bodice with an added layer made of crochet. It included a series of tassels hanging down that attached to the bodice via gold-colored beads. On her lower body, Bright had on a pair of bikini black bottoms with very thin sides that she pulled up high.

Bright wore her blond-dyed hair parted in the middle and styled in naturally wavy strands that gave her the perfect beach look.

Bright noted in the caption that the photo was taken in the morning, a time to “rise n shine.”

She then added that she was enjoying the blackberry hibiscus collagen water by Vital Proteins, revealing that her post was an ad for the brand.

The post became immediately popular with her fans. In under an hour, it has already garnered more than 6,200 likes and upwards of 85 comments. Many of them took to the comments section to praise Bright’s picture, remarking on her beauty, physique and outfit. Others used the opportunity to engage with her caption as well.

“Such a beautiful princess.. Have a nice day,” one user wrote.

“WOW!!! Looks good and would like to try,” replied another fan.

“You made my morning brighter. Lovely,” a third admirer raved, adding a red heart emoji after the words.

“Such a cutie and hottie, stunning,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

