Cindy Prado Slays In Orange Bikini While Hanging Out In A Swimming Pool

Cindy Prado commanded the attention of many of her nearly 2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 19, when she treated them to a new update. The Cuban-American model and influencer posted a series of snaps in which she slayed in a stylish bikini as she enjoyed a day in the pool.

The three-picture slideshow featured Prado in the swimming pool. She leaned against the edge, placing her arms on the wooden surface. According to the geotag, the shots were taken on the Caribbean island of St. Barths, where she recently jetted off to celebrate her birthday, as per a previous Instagram post.

The first photo showed her with her head turned to the left as she glanced into the lens with soft eyes and lips parted. The second and third were similar, though Prado played different arm positions and facial expressions.

Prado rocked a bright orange two-piece bathing suit with a cute top that sat low, teasing plenty of cleavage. It had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and around her back.

She shared in the caption that her priority in life to “live well,” which is a result of incorporating healthy habits into her lifestyle. Prado then went on to rave about the effects of consuming collagen every day and revealed that the post was an add for the collagen water from Vital Proteins.

The slideshow has attracted more than 43,200 likes and about 500 comments since being published yesterday. Her followers took to the comments section to interact with her caption and to shower Prado with compliments.

“You’re a very good spokesperson for adding collagen. Your skin always looks so smooth and glowing. You are a very special lady. I love your energy,” one user raved.

“I love how comfortable you are in your own body,” replied another fan.

“U you just absolutely beautiful and just so perfect in every way, it’s just unreal,” chimed in a third follower.

“You are a good ambassador of a healthy life style please keep charming us with that positive energy,” added a fourth fan.

Prado recently shared another set of images from her birthday celebrations on the island. She looked sensational in a black crocheted two-piece and a matching see-through skirt, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The top featured an upside-down design with halter triangles meeting on her sternum and the top edges serving as a bandeau neckline. The matching bottoms sat high on the sides, baring her hips. They were visible under the skirt, which she tied just above her belly button.