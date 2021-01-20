NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis From Mavericks In New Blockbuster Trade Idea

According to a recently proposed trade idea, the Boston Celtics could address their lack of quality big men by making a move for Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis.

Early on Wednesday morning, NBA Analysis Network wrote that the Mavericks have been rumored to be planning to add another star to play alongside Porzingis and Luka Doncic. However, the outlet suggested that Dallas could go in a “different direction” by sending the Latvian forward/center to Boston, which might have enough assets to interest the Mavericks in a potential blockbuster deal.

As recommended by the publication, the Celtics could acquire Porzingis, veteran big man Dwight Powell, and rookie guard Tyrell Terry from the Mavericks for a package featuring Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams, Aaron Nesmith, a 2021 first-round selection, and a 2023 first-rounder. Despite his recent injury history, the former No. 4 overall draft pick, as further noted, could be the “perfect fit” in Boston, given his offensive and defensive talent.

“Now, Porzingis can continue to climb up the ladder and play for one of the best teams in the NBA. Boston would not have to give up a ton of draft capital in this deal. Porzingis would solidify the frontcourt right away alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.”

According to Basketball-Reference, Porzingis has played only four games this season, averaging 18.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and two blocks per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and only 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. While he was named to the All-Star Game in 2018 as part of the New York Knicks, he missed the entire 2018-19 season due to injury and also sat out several games in the 2019-20 campaign — his first in Dallas.

Talking about how the hypothetical move could help the Mavericks, NBA Analysis Network first warned that the organization might only consider trading Porzingis if it has genuine concerns about his durability in the long term. However, if the deal pushes forward, the site predicted that Smart and Thompson might be able to contribute immediately as “starting-caliber” complementary players to Doncic. It was also speculated that some of the assets included in the package could also be used to acquire a more affordable “stretch five” such as Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

