Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Rocks Waist Trainer While Working Out To Maintain Her ‘Snatched’ Figure

Reginae Carter shared her go-to necessity for her “snatched” figure while exercising in a new video posted to her social media feed.

On Wednesday, January 20, Reginae took to Instagram to upload a workout clip for her 5.6 million followers. The 22-year-old daughter of “Something Different” rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson dazzled her admirers with her lithe and curvy figure.

In her caption, the influencer wrote that she was starting her year right. She credited her new waist trainer for making her workouts more effective. The TikTok star added a muscle emoji at the end of her remark.

Regina rocked a camo-print top with broad straps that helped to support her assets. She flaunted her ample cleavage in sports the bra which had a black center panel.

On her lower half, she wore black athletic shorts. The bottoms clung to her trim thighs while showing off the curve of her hips. The lower portion of the pants was sheer and showcased her lean legs.

Reginae wore the waist trainer over her slim midriff. The garment highlighted her incredible body and hourglass curves.

She wore her hair pulled into a low ponytail as she exercised energetically.

Reginae worked out in her living room with exercises that seemed to target her glutes. The soft grays of the interior provided a neutral background as the influencer entertained her audience with her moves. The sofas, a fur rug, and delicate pink cushions created a cozy atmosphere.

The offering consisted of four short clips. In the first, she placed her hands together while going low for some deep squats. Reginae moved on to a standing oblique knee raise. She held a 15 lb. dumbbell to her shoulder as she raised her knee to the elbow of the same side.

Reginae switched it up when she got on all fours for the following exercise. She performed a side-kick move where she kept her knee bent and lifted her thigh until it was parallel to the floor. She then brought it back down again.

In the final clip, the social media star did some more squats but held the dumbbell in front of her for an added degree of difficulty.

Her fans loved the offering and showed their appreciation. It has already garnered more than 97,000 likes since it went live. Many users waxed lyrical in the comments section.

“Looks like the perfect fit,” one person raved.

“I’m doing the Nae Workout as soon as I get home!” another wrote.