Winnie Harlow Puts On A Flirty Display In White Bra Top & Cropped Jacket With Suggestive Caption

Winnie Harlow took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new photos of herself. The former America’s Next Top Model contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a matching number for her most recent post.

Harlow stunned in a white bra top. The item of clothing was low-cut and displayed her declotage. She wrapped herself up in a blue triangular-shaped cropped jacket that featured a hood. The attire showcased her midriff and was left half unzipped. Harlow teamed the ensemble with joggers of the same color that fell above her ankles. She wore lace-up Nike sneakers that were two different shades of blue and had their “N” logo on the sides in white. Harlow accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a pendant of her second name, rings, bracelets, a watch, and hoop earrings. She put on a stylish pair of shades and a small white fanny pack loosely around her waist. Harlow painted her short nails with a coat of brown polish and styled half her dark hair in a bun, leaving the rest down.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured outdoors in the middle of a field. Harlow tilted her head down and gave the camera lens full eye contact while lightly placing her hands on her chest.

In the next slide, the successful model was snapped from head-to-toe with her legs parted. She reached one hand to her bun and tilted her head to the right while looking in the same direction.

In the fourth and final frame, Harlow gave fans an eyeful from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. She bent down and poked her tongue out for the cheeky pic.

For her caption, she put “34+35,” which is the title of Ariana Grande’s suggestive new single about intimacy.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 313,000 likes and over 770 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.4 million followers.

“She been drinking coffee! she been eating healthy!” one user wrote, referencing lyrics from the song.

“We love a queen who supports another queen,” another person shared, adding the black heart emoji.

“You are so gorgeous. 🙂 beautiful outside and in,” remarked a third fan.

“literally who said ur allowed to be this prettyyyyyyyyyy omggggg,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Harlow. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she enjoyed time inside an outdoor hot tub wearing a skimpy white swimsuit.