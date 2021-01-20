Kamala Harris & Dr. Jill Biden Choose Emerging American Designers For Church Ceremony Ahead Of Inauguration

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and soon-to-be First Lady Dr. Jill Biden chose emerging American designers for their Inauguration day looks. The women debuted their outfits during a church service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle where they prayed with Congressional leaders prior to the inauguration ceremony.

CNN reported that Harris wore a royal blue outfit created by two black designers: Christopher John Rogers, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Sergio Hudson of South Carolina.

To that, the Vice-President-elect added leather gloves in the same deep hue and a black face mask. Harris wore large pearl earrings on her ears and a statement necklace that featured large pearls atop her dress, which was in the same hue as her coat. On her left lapel was a small United States flag pin. Harris wore dark heels and hosiery.

Rogers is well known in the industry for his use of bright colors and his love of over-the-top glamour. He was recently named the 2020 American Emerging Designer of the Year by the CFDA, as reported by L’officiel USA. He said in an interview with the aforementioned publication that his designs were tailored to a person who wasn’t beholden to one type of aesthetic or reference, and who created their own world — “not to impress anyone, but solely because they enjoy the journey of getting dressed.”

Sergio Hudson creates structured, but feminine pieces. He became well-known as an alternate contestant on Bravo’s Styled to Rock, where he advanced throughout the competition and became the winner in 2014.

These two aforementioned designers also dressed former First Lady Michelle Obama. They are also known for their work with Rihanna and Beyonce.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Jill Biden donned a blue tweed coat with velvet cuffs and a dress embellished with Swarovski crystals and pearls designed by Colorado-born designer Alexandra O’Neill of label Markarian, as reported by CNN. The coat had a form-fitting silhouette, with a cinched waist and a flared bottom. The designer added a mask for the soon-t0-be first lady that matched her outfit.

For an accessory, Dr. Biden added a statement necklace, with a pearl design in shades of teal and white. Leather gloves in the same tone matched the deeper tone of the cuffs and lapel on her jacket.

The creator of Mrs. Biden’s outfit once said in an interview with the website Old Fashioned Mom she believed that the one fashion piece a woman should always have in her closet is a knockout dress that she always feels beautiful in no matter where she was going or what she was doing.