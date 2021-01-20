Here’s A Full List Of People Performing At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Justin Timberlake are only a few pegged to perform during the day's events.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will have an Inauguration Day unlike any before. Due to concerns about security and the coronavirus, the streets of Washington, D.C. will be much quieter on Wednesday, January 20 than in years past, though the celebration — like many other events of the last year — will continue on.

According to The L.A. Times, a number of familiar faces have been tapped for appearances and performances throughout the day as Biden gets inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States. The events will kick off with a television event for America’s youth on Nickelodeon, which will then segue into the inaugural ceremonies that will see Biden taking the Oath of Office around noon.

The Virtual Parade Across America will follow beginning at 3:15, and the evening will conclude with the Celebrating America primetime special hosted by Tom Hanks.

Check out the full list of the day’s performances below.

Lacy Gaga Will Sing The National Anthem; Jennifer Lopez Also Set To Perform

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Before Biden and Harris take their official oaths of office, Grammy winner Lady Gaga will take the stage to perform the National Anthem, which she also belted out for Super Bowl 50 in 2016. The star announced her performance in an Instagram post last week, noting that she was “deeply honored” to be a part of the “historic” event.

Fresh off an appearance at Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, Jennifer Lopez will also belt out some songs during Wednesday afternoon’s inaugural ceremony.

Garth Brooks Will Cross Party Lines

Shannon Finney / Getty Images

Country singer Garth Brooks will bring some tunes to the stage today as well. The noted Republican has performed for every sitting President since Jimmy Carter, with the exception of Ronald Regan, and said that it was “a great day in our household” upon announcing that he would be part of the ceremony on Monday.

“This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity. This is history, and it is an honor to serve,” he said.

Per The New York Post, Brooks did not announce which songs from his extensive music catalog he would be performing but did note that “We Shall Be Free” would likely not be on the docket, as he included the tune during President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

The Parade Will Be Virtual

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Rather than taking to the streets of D.C., a virtual parade will be held in the afternoon. As reported by USA Today, the online procession will include a performance by New Radicals, who will be reuniting for the first time in 22 years. DJ Cassidy will also host a “pass the mic” event that will feature several acts, including Earth Wind and Fire.

The Celebration Continues With Celebrating America Primetime Special

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Actor Tom Hanks was pegged to host the star-studded evening special, which will begin at 8:30 P.M. EST. It will be broadcasted live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, AND PBS, and will be streamed on BidenInaugural.org/watch, as well as all of the Presidential Inaugural Committee social media channels.

The 90-minute event will include several notable performances from groups like Foo Fighters and Black Pumas, as well as Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, DJ Cassidy, and John Legend.

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons are also on the lineup and will perform their song “Better Days.” The former N*SYNC member said in a tweet on Wednesday, January 13 that the tune was he and Clemons’ way of “doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and keeping working towards a better future.”

Country singers Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard will take the stage as well for a performance of their new duet “Undivided.”