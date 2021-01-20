Lexy Panterra Ups Her Fashion Game In Tight Leopard-Print Biker Shorts: ‘I’m The Only Snack Here That Matters’

Lexy Panterra took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The rapper is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and posed in various locations for her most recent post.

The “Pretty Young Savage” songstress stunned in a long-sleeved white sweatshirt that featured the text “Yamaha” across the front in capital letters. She teamed the ensemble with leopard-print biker shorts that fell above her upper thigh. Panterra wore white ankle socks and a pair of lace-up sneakers. She opted for a white cap and a white face mask with “Baddie Vibez” written in black. Panterra accessorized herself with numerous rings and gold bangles while keeping her nails short for the occasion. She styled her long, dark hair with hints of blond down.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Panterra was captured from head-to-toe inside a food store down the snacks aisle. She rested one hand by her hip and the other on the shelving beside her. Panterra crossed her legs over and stood in front of her dog. The snapshot saw Panterra edited into the photo four more times behind her.

In the next slide, the business mogul was snapped outdoors from a lower angle by a large Circus Liquor sign. She held onto her dog’s lead, which was attached to its neck, and gazed at the camera lens.

In the third frame, Panterra posed directly outside the Circus Liquor store. She placed both hands on her hips and parted her legs while tilted her head to the right.

In the fourth and final pic, Panterra crouched down and hugged her dog from behind.

She geotagged her upload with North Hollywood, California, informing fans where these photos were taken.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 13,600 likes and over 115 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“You look beautiful as always Alexis,” one user wrote.

“You’re a snack,” another person shared.

“That’s a fact.. da snack dat never expires,” remarked a third fan.

“THIS VINTAGE LOOK IS FIRE,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters, adding numerous flame emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Panterra. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she put on a glam display when wearing a floor-length dress that featured what appeared to be metallic feathers attached. Panterra accessorized with a matching choker and scraped back her dark locks.