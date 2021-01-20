Madi Edwards Goes Scantily Clad In Sexy Red Lingerie For Steamy Selfie

Madi Edwards went scantily clad in the latest addition to her Instagram page, which went live on Wednesday, January 20. She modeled a smoking-hot Valentine’s day look in the steamy selfie, bringing some serious heat to her feed.

Madi went full bombshell as she flaunted her phenomenal figure in a set of bold red lingerie from Tiger Mist that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The racy look included a lacy bralette with a plunging neckline that exposed a scandalous amount of her voluptuous cleavage. The number had triangle cups that were adorned with a flirty scalopped trim, as well as thin shoulder straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. Another set of straps fell over her decolletage and in between her assets, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

The Aussie hottie also rocked a pair of skimpy panties in the same vibrant hue that complemented her gorgeous tan. The garment featured a small panel of lace fabric that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her bodacious hips and sculpted thighs completely exposed for her fans to admire.

It had a unique cutout waistband that helped to accentuate her tiny waist, while a matching garter belt wrapped tightly around her navel and highlighted her flat tummy and chiseled abs. A set of long straps with heart-shaped cutouts hung from the belt’s thick band, giving the ensemble a romantic vibe.

Madi showed off the skin-baring look in the bathroom, where she posed in front of a large mirror. She rested one hand on a towel bar that was affixed to the wall beside her and pushed her hips out to the side to better show off her hourglass silhouette.

The beauty held her cell phone in her other hand, which she gazed intently at to ensure that she captured the sizzling selfie at the perfect angle. She held it right in front of her face, though followers could still get a good glimpse at her striking features and natural beauty.

The eye-popping snap proved to be a quick hit with Madi’s 788,000 followers on the social media platform, many of whom have flooded the comments section with compliments for the influencer.

“You are absolutely beautiful and sublime,” one person wrote.

“Hot and gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“Marvelous, nice body,” a third follower quipped.

“Your Valentine will be extremely lucky @madi_edwards,” remarked a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up nearly 16,000 likes after just seven hours of going live.