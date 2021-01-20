Kylie Jenner Looks Sensational In Bandeau Bikini While Rocking Long Hair

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to give fans another update. The reality star lives a luxurious lifestyle and is no stranger to showing off her outfits. For her most recent post, she wore a matching number.

Jenner stunned in a cream-colored bandeau top. The item of clothing complemented her skin tone and showcased her decolletage area. She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted bikini bottoms of the same color and material. Jenner wrapped a thin silver chain belt around her waist and continued to accessorize herself with a couple of necklaces, rings, and numerous bracelets. She rocked short acrylic nails and painted them with a coat of polish. Jenner is known for constantly reinventing her appearance and had very long dark hair for the occasion. She styled her locks down with a middle part, letting it drape behind her.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jenner was captured from the thighs-up in front of a plain white backdrop. She pushed one leg forward and raised one hand to the top of her hair. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rested her other on her upper thigh and tilted her head to the side, showcasing a hint of her profile. Jenner gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth open expression, making everything look effortless.

In the next slide, the makeup guru sported a similar stance. However, she looked down to her right.

In the third and final frame, Jenner was snapped closer up while tugging at her long locks.

According to Google Translate, Jenner wrote “sunny sun warm me a little” in Spanish.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 10,100 likes and over 45,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 210.7 million followers.

“Hair longer than my last relationship,” one user joked.

“Damn you look soo hot babe!!” another person shared.

“You look so good with long hair bae,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow, my dream is to have a body like this,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the successful businesswoman. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white sweatshirt that featured a graphic print and text across the front. Jenner paired the look with matching joggers and a long coat. She wore white lace-up sneakers and accessorized with small earrings. Jenner opted for her shoulder-length brunette hair to be down with a middle part while posing with Kim Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, 1.