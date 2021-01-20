Holly Sonders Bares Jaw-Dropping Curves In Nude Photo & Warns That ‘Big Daddy’ Is Working

Holly Sonders is fast becoming one of the hottest Instagram models on the platform. The former Golf channel host has been delivering a fair few titillating updates on her social media feed of late. Just yesterday, the brunette bombshell showed off her assets in black lingerie with fishnet panels.

Today, her 545,000 followers woke up to a fresh Instagram update where she let it all hang out.

The photo showed Holly posing for an indoor shoot with a neutral-colored background. The light created a warm envelope around her incredible frame, but it also threw dark shadows behind her, adding to the mystery of the shot.

Holly went nude for this particular image. Save for a Panama hat with black trim and an old-school Nikon camera hanging from a strap on her shoulder, the buxom model was absolutely bare.

Even though she was totally naked, the pic was still in good taste. By cleverly positioning her arm, she hid her breast from view. The shot only showed the upper half of her body because the photo was cropped at the very top of her booty. So, although she did not expose her cheeks to the camera, it was clear that she wore no panties.

The influencer posed by putting her index finger to her mouth, as if to hush her audience. With her hat drawn low over her forehead, the subtle styling enhanced the secretive feel of the shot. She looked over her shoulder and smoldered at the lens by narrowing her eyes and slightly parting her lush lips.

Holly’s thick mane cascaded down her back and shoulders. She styled it in a low ponytail and her tresses curled as it tumbled down, caressing the top of her backside. Her only jewelry was some sparkly earrings that pulled her ensemble together.

In her caption, the golf maven asked her followers to hush because “Big Daddy” was working. She tagged Bagley Photo as the photographer.

The snap sparked great interest among those who follow the model. It quickly accumulated more than 7,000 likes and a slew of compliments praising the nude hottie.

“For some reason being a camera strap right now sounds fun,” an admirer mused.

“I’m speechless. You’re smoking hot,” another raved before adding flame emoji.

One follower referenced a popular TV series for kids.

“Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?” they wrote.

A fourth Instagrammer waxed lyrical. They were taken by Holly’s beauty and one particular physical feature.

“Those eyes get me every time. I just want to stare into them and get lost for days,” they gushed.