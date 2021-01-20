Pamela Anderson Smokes Cigarette While Topless In Bed: ‘Long Night’

Pamela Anderson got pretty risqué on Instagram this week when she shared a sultry NSFW upload with her 1.2 million followers. The former Baywatch star and ex-Playboy model posted the sizzling photo of herself on January 19, which seemingly showed her in bed while smoking a cigarette.

Pamela sat up and leaned against a cream wall with a white pillow behind her and what appeared to be an old-fashioned wooden radio to her right. It had two light wooden doors on hinges and silver dials.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant wasn’t fully dressed and seemed to have pulled down her dress or top to expose her bare chest. A light blue spaghetti strap sat just above her right elbow as she held the lit cigarette up to her face, showing off her long nails.

The photo was strategically cropped at the chest to protect her modesty as she proudly flashed her tanned décolletage and plenty of cleavage. The 53-year-old superstar also carefully placed her forearm over her bosom and turned her head slightly left as she looked away from the camera with a sultry look.

Pamela wore her signature textured long, blond hair down in a messy middle part. Her unkempt locks fell over her face, cascading over her bare shoulders and back as her blemish-free skin glowed with what appeared to be natural lighting to her left.

The upload proved a hit, amassing more than 35,600 likes in nine hours.

The Scary Movie 3 and Home Improvement actress restricts who can comment on her posts, though some of her followers were still able to show their appreciation in the comments section.

Love, Cheat & Steal actor and boxer Chuck Zito commented with a winking and thumbs up emoji. British designer Daniel Lismore left a red heart in the comments section, while artist Marcus Suarez commented with a red heart and smiley face with two hearts for eyes.

The star previously set pulses racing with another sultry shot of herself shared last week. Pamela posted a gorgeous shot to Twitter over the weekend which showed her bending over in short, silk négligée. She rested her head on her hand as she posed next to a set of drawers with her hair down.

Pamela flashed plenty of skin in the black-and-white artsy upload, including her long, toned legs, as the ensemble barely covered her booty. She posted it alongside a link to her Instagram account.