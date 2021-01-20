‘Bachelor’ Couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Share Sweet Gender Reveal For Their Twins

The couple's twins are due in July.

The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham have revealed the gender of their soon-to-be-born babies.

Less than one month after they confirmed that they are expecting twins, the former reality stars shared the happy news that they are having both a boy and a girl.

The couple, who are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Alessi, took to Instagram to share a series of photos of them and their toddler holding huge pieces of blue and pink cotton candy as they posed outdoors in their hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Arie captioned the family photos by confirming it’s a boy and a girl, and asking his wife how they got so “lucky.”

Lauren also shared the photos, in a post seen here, and wrote, “Alessi is getting a baby BROTHER & a baby SISTER! We couldn’t be more excited!”

The sweet post prompted comments from enamored fans and celebrity friends, including Bachelor franchise host Chris Hastion, who noted that the announcement was “absolutely beautiful to see.”

“Love this family,” Harrison added.

Fellow Bachelor stars Sean Lowe and Ben Higgins also offered Arie and Lauren congratulations on their double shot of news.

“Congrats!!! This is awesome,” wrote franchise alum Raven Gates.

‘That’s so perfect!” chimed in Ashley Iaconetti.

“They are going to be the cutest duo! Congrats!!” added pal Jade Roper.

Arie and Lauren also posted a YouTube video that featured the exact moment they found out their babies’ gender. The reality TV lovebirds actually shot the too-cute clip while parked in a Chick Fila A parking lot after picking up lunch.

In the video, which can be seen below, the couple speculated before opening the envelope given to them by their doctor, with Lauren guessing that they were having two more girls. Arie acknowledged that would be “sweet,” but admitted he wouldn’t mind seeing a teaser for at least one boy written on the paper.

The Bachelor stars both squealed with excitement once they opened the envelope, and later revealed they were “still crying” over the results as they drove home. The duo filmed much of the 11-minutes of footage in black and white so fans wouldn’t be able to see what color the cotton candy as a pal operated a candy-making machine in Arie and Lauren’s back yard.

At the end of the video, the color came on and the billowy pink and blue treats were shown.